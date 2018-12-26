 »   »   »  INSIDE PHOTOS: Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Karishma Pose For Family Pictures At Kapoors’ Christmas Brunch

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- PM Modi To Inaugurate Bogibeel Bridge In Assam
-
- Customs And Traditions Followed During Christmas
- Christmas Wishes By Car/Bike Brands On Twitter
- Top 10 Best Mobile Games of 2018 — Here's The List
- India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Timing, Playing XI & All Other Details
- Uttar Pradesh: The Paradise Of Pristine
- High-Yielding Fixed Deposits To Consider For 2019
- Deepika And Ranveer Dance At Kapil’s Reception [Inside Videos]
The Kapoor khandaan hosted its annual Christmas brunch today and it was a star-studded family event. Well, it has to be if it's the Kapoors from Bollywood. They are all stars. This afternoon, we brought to you photos of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Karishma Kapoor and her kids, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor posing for the paparazzi before they headed in to the late Shashi Kapoor's house for the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch. Karishma Kapoor later took to Instagram to share inside pictures of the family's Christmas celebrations, and wow, it looked like the family had a great time together. Check them out!
Christmas Is Fam Time For Sure
The true joy of Christmas lies in spending it with family. And the Kapoors sure know how to do that well. This Christmas, most members of the Kapoor family got together for a Christmas brunch and they had a lovely time spending the afternoon with each other. Most of them were sporting red as the theme colour for the occasion, but everyone was totally in the spirit of Christmas. We can see Karishma, her two kids Kiaan Kapoor and Samiera, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan carrying baby Tim, Randhir Kapoor and others. Even Ranbir Kapoor made it to the occasion apparently, later in the day.
'The Tradition Continues..'
Posting this picture on Instagram, Karishma Kapoor captioned it, "Christmas Lunch ?⛄️? the tradition continues... #familylove❤️ #familytradition #yummyfood Thank you #kunalkapoor @zahankapoor @shairakapoor for always being fabulous hosts ? Missed all our family members who couldn't make it today" (sic).
The Kapoor Cousins
The Kapoor cousins came together for a picture during the Kapoor lunch. Don't they all look fancy? Even the house was beautifully done up for the festival, with Christmas wreaths hung along the wall and lit up with lights.
Karishma Kapoor's Season's Greetings
Karishma Kapoor had earlier posted this season's greetings picture of herself with her kids Samiera and Kiaan. The three of them are standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. All dressed up in the spirit of Christmas, Karishma is wearing a glittery red dress, Samiera is wearing a black off-shoulder top with cute red plaid pants while her brother is wearing a red plaid shirt with a blue bow-tie. And Samiera is carrying her puppy! Adorable, right?
View this post on Instagram
Home cooked for chrismas lunch 😘🔥 with Kapoor Khandan
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ۵ (@kareenakapoorteam) on Dec 25, 2018 at 4:30am PST
MOST READ: Bollywood Christmas Parties: Kapoor Family Christmas Brunch; Zoya Akhtar Christmas Party