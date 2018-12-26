 »   »   »  INSIDE PHOTOS: Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Karishma Pose For Family Pictures At Kapoors’ Christmas Brunch

Christmas Is Fam Time For Sure

The true joy of Christmas lies in spending it with family. And the Kapoors sure know how to do that well. This Christmas, most members of the Kapoor family got together for a Christmas brunch and they had a lovely time spending the afternoon with each other. Most of them were sporting red as the theme colour for the occasion, but everyone was totally in the spirit of Christmas. We can see Karishma, her two kids Kiaan Kapoor and Samiera, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan carrying baby Tim, Randhir Kapoor and others. Even Ranbir Kapoor made it to the occasion apparently, later in the day.

'The Tradition Continues..'

Posting this picture on Instagram, Karishma Kapoor captioned it, "Christmas Lunch ?⛄️? the tradition continues... #familylove❤️ #familytradition #yummyfood Thank you #kunalkapoor @zahankapoor @shairakapoor for always being fabulous hosts ? Missed all our family members who couldn't make it today" (sic).

The Kapoor Cousins

The Kapoor cousins came together for a picture during the Kapoor lunch. Don't they all look fancy? Even the house was beautifully done up for the festival, with Christmas wreaths hung along the wall and lit up with lights.

Karishma Kapoor's Season's Greetings

Karishma Kapoor had earlier posted this season's greetings picture of herself with her kids Samiera and Kiaan. The three of them are standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. All dressed up in the spirit of Christmas, Karishma is wearing a glittery red dress, Samiera is wearing a black off-shoulder top with cute red plaid pants while her brother is wearing a red plaid shirt with a blue bow-tie. And Samiera is carrying her puppy! Adorable, right?