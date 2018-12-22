English
 »   »   »  Inside Photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Had A Blast At Their Mumbai Reception; Here's The Proof!

Inside Photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Had A Blast At Their Mumbai Reception; Here's The Proof!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their wedding reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai which saw many B-town stars coming under a roof. Squashing rumours of a rivalry, Priyanka and Deepika Padukone danced to Pinga at the bash and the videos spread like wild fire on the internet. 

    For their wedding reception, Priyanka Chopra looked a diva in a white embellished outfit while her hubby Nick Jonas looked dapper in a green suit. Several Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor amongst others attended the bash. 

    We now bring you some new inside pictures from the party which reveal how the newlyweds had a blast with their industry pals-

    Let's Nacho

    Priyanka and Nick are seen shaking a leg at the bash and they look super adorable.

    Meet The Girl Squad

    Dia Mirza shared this lovely picture and captioned it as, "Celebrating the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Wish you both a lifetime of fun, shared growth and happiness. Love, love and more love."

    Such A 'Mast' Picture!

    Urmila Matondkar posted this click on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Stay happy, stay blessed."

    Happy Vibes All Over

    Urmila is seen sharing a warm hug with diva Rekha and it's such a happy picture.

    The Fantastic Trio

    "So thrilled for you my dearest Priyanka. You make the most wonderful couple & Nick's thumkas are so on point. Loads of love. Stay this blessed and happy always," wrote Sophie Choudry while posting this click.

    Smiling Faces On A Glittery Night

    Ranveer-Deepika's Bajirao Mastani's co-star Milind Soman also attended the reception with his wife Ankita Konwar.

    It's Raining Talent

    Music maestro AR Rahman treats us with his fantastic click where he poses for a picture with the beautiful Rekha.

    Picture-Perfect Moment

    NickYanka pose with the newlyweds Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap at the reception.

    Kajol's Funny Story

    Kajol shared this picture with a hilarious caption that read, "Last time we clicked a pic together was in a sweater."

    Party Like There's No Tomorrow

    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone get goofy with Priyanka Chopra. Fun diaries, we tell you!

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue