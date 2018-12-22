 »   »   »  Inside Photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Had A Blast At Their Mumbai Reception; Here's The Proof!

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their wedding reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai which saw many B-town stars coming under a roof. Squashing rumours of a rivalry, Priyanka and Deepika Padukone danced to Pinga at the bash and the videos spread like wild fire on the internet.

For their wedding reception, Priyanka Chopra looked a diva in a white embellished outfit while her hubby Nick Jonas looked dapper in a green suit. Several Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor amongst others attended the bash.

We now bring you some new inside pictures from the party which reveal how the newlyweds had a blast with their industry pals-