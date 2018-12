 »   »   »  Inside Photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Had A Blast At Their Mumbai Reception; Here's The Proof!

Let's Nacho

Priyanka and Nick are seen shaking a leg at the bash and they look super adorable.

Meet The Girl Squad

Dia Mirza shared this lovely picture and captioned it as, "Celebrating the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Wish you both a lifetime of fun, shared growth and happiness. Love, love and more love."

Such A 'Mast' Picture!

Urmila Matondkar posted this click on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Stay happy, stay blessed."

Happy Vibes All Over

Urmila is seen sharing a warm hug with diva Rekha and it's such a happy picture.

The Fantastic Trio

"So thrilled for you my dearest Priyanka. You make the most wonderful couple & Nick's thumkas are so on point. Loads of love. Stay this blessed and happy always," wrote Sophie Choudry while posting this click.

Smiling Faces On A Glittery Night

Ranveer-Deepika's Bajirao Mastani's co-star Milind Soman also attended the reception with his wife Ankita Konwar.

It's Raining Talent

Music maestro AR Rahman treats us with his fantastic click where he poses for a picture with the beautiful Rekha.

Picture-Perfect Moment

NickYanka pose with the newlyweds Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap at the reception.

Kajol's Funny Story

Kajol shared this picture with a hilarious caption that read, "Last time we clicked a pic together was in a sweater."

Party Like There's No Tomorrow

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone get goofy with Priyanka Chopra. Fun diaries, we tell you!