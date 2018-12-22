 »   »   »  Inside Photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Had A Blast At Their Mumbai Reception; Here's The Proof!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- US Government Shuts Down For Christmas — Eight Lakh To Work Without Pay
-
- Smartphones To Get '5G E'? — Here's What You Should Know!
- Zero First Day Friday Box Office Collection — The SRK Film Turns Out To Be A Major Disappointment
- ICC Asks BCCI To Pay Rs 161 Crore As Compensation
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class Van To Launch In India On Jan 24
- Asia's Richest Lost Their Wealth For The First Time In Five Years
- Five Zodiac Signs Of Attention Seekers In A Relationship — Are You One Among Them?
- The Ultimate Guide For Solo Women Travellers In India
Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their wedding reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai which saw many B-town stars coming under a roof. Squashing rumours of a rivalry, Priyanka and Deepika Padukone danced to Pinga at the bash and the videos spread like wild fire on the internet.
For their wedding reception, Priyanka Chopra looked a diva in a white embellished outfit while her hubby Nick Jonas looked dapper in a green suit. Several Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor amongst others attended the bash.
We now bring you some new inside pictures from the party which reveal how the newlyweds had a blast with their industry pals-
Let's Nacho
Priyanka and Nick are seen shaking a leg at the bash and they look super adorable.
Meet The Girl Squad
Dia Mirza shared this lovely picture and captioned it as, "Celebrating the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Wish you both a lifetime of fun, shared growth and happiness. Love, love and more love."
Such A 'Mast' Picture!
Urmila Matondkar posted this click on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Stay happy, stay blessed."
Happy Vibes All Over
Urmila is seen sharing a warm hug with diva Rekha and it's such a happy picture.
The Fantastic Trio
"So thrilled for you my dearest Priyanka. You make the most wonderful couple & Nick's thumkas are so on point. Loads of love. Stay this blessed and happy always," wrote Sophie Choudry while posting this click.
Smiling Faces On A Glittery Night
Ranveer-Deepika's Bajirao Mastani's co-star Milind Soman also attended the reception with his wife Ankita Konwar.
It's Raining Talent
Music maestro AR Rahman treats us with his fantastic click where he poses for a picture with the beautiful Rekha.
Picture-Perfect Moment
NickYanka pose with the newlyweds Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap at the reception.
Kajol's Funny Story
Kajol shared this picture with a hilarious caption that read, "Last time we clicked a pic together was in a sweater."
Party Like There's No Tomorrow
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone get goofy with Priyanka Chopra. Fun diaries, we tell you!