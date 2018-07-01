 »   »   »  INSIDE PICS From Ambani's Bash! Aishwarya Rai BONDS With Navya, Shahrukh-Kajol WOW Us With A Selfie

Related Articles
Last night (June 30, 2018), the who's who of the B-town turned up at Antilia to celebrate Akash Ambani's engagement ceremony and we're here with all the inside pictures from the grand celebration. Be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Shahrukh Khan, everyone was seen having a gala time at the party and their pictures speak volumes about the fact that it was indeed one crazy night.
Among others, we're totally drooling over Aryan Khan's picture and we gotta say that the handsome son of Shahrukh Khan did steal his dad's thunder. But hey, who's complaining? We are surely not! Have a look at the pictures right here..
Awww!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for a picture along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda and we're loving this trio. What about you?
SRK-Aryan-KJo
Karan Johar posted this epic selfie with Shahrukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan. Needless to mention, our all focus is on hottie Aryan, who looked dapper in a suit last night.
K2H2 Reunion
Shahrukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar pose for selfie and we're totally rooting for this trio. We're glad that Karan & KJo are back to being friends and things are all smooth between them.
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Alia Bhatt joins Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor for a picture and we can't decide who's looking the prettiest.
LOL!
Alia Bhatt says ‘she's here for the cake', while posing for a picture with Karan Johar and we can totally relate to Alia!
Isn’t That Sweet?
Neetu Kapoor shared this adorable selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji on her Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "With my two sons."
SRK & Pooja
Shahrukh Khan & Pooja Dadlani strike a pose as they enjoy Akash Ambani's engagement ceremony.
Good One Smriti Irani!
Smriti Irani shared this picture of her husband with Shahrukh Khan and captioned it as saying, "#and they say only women gossip @iamzfi @iamsrk ."
‘Cuties’
Parineeti Chopra bonds with Shraddha Kapoor as they have a gala time at Ambani's engagement ceremony.
Which inside picture from Ambani's bash have you all swooning? Let us know in the comments section below..
Also check out below the video of Bollywood celebs jamming together at Akash Ambani's engagement ceremony:
King Khan takes the center stage to make it a memorable night for everyone. @aliaabhatt , @arjunkapoor , #RanbirKapoor and others join him on 'Gal Mitthi Mitthi' at #akashshlokaengagement ! ❤️ . . . . . . #srk #shah #shahrukh #shahrukhkhan #king #kingkhan #srkfan #srkians #Kingofbollywood #kingofromance #baadshah #bollywoodking #baadshshofbollywood #instamoment #instagud #instapic #picoftheday #instalove #KKR #instamood
A post shared by SRK Universe (@srkuniverse) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT
