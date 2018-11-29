 »   »   »  This Inside Pic Of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh From Mumbai Reception Shows Their Humble Side!

Last night, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh threw a grand reception in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt and it was attended by their near and dear one along with media people! We have got our hands on an inside picture of Ranveer & Deepika and the duo look so happy with their guest. The picture got shared by a fan club. Have a look!

Recently, while talking to Filmfare, Ranveer Singh talked about his ladylove and was quoted as saying, "Whatever she wished, I wanted her to have it. That's the first step in being the husband of the millennium."

He further added, "Whatever her vision of getting married, I wanted her to realise it. Whatever she wanted, it was done exactly in that manner. She deserves every bit of it. I too deserve happiness and my happiness comes from her happiness. It's that simple."

Ranveer also spoke about how he prepared himself for the wedding and said, "I believe when the feeling is right, it's the right time. I've been feeling it's right for a long time. This could have happened three years back as well. Now that she's also feeling right about it, it's perhaps the right time now. When two people feel right about it, it's the right time."

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Simmba. Post the release of Simmba, he will kick-start the shoot of Gully Boy and Takht.