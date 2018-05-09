 »   »   » INSIDE PICS: Adnan Sami Celebrates His Daughter Medina's First Birthday In The Cutest Way Possible!

Singer Adnan Sami and wife Roya Sami's little munchkin Medina turned one yesterday i.e 8th of May. The couple was blessed with the little girl several years after their marriage and is the apple of their eyes. Medina celebrated her first birthday yesterday and her parents brought in her special day in Germany, the place where she was born.

The elated father even penned a heart-warming message to celebrate his little one's birthday. On the joyous occasion, here's what Adnan had to say-

1. Adnan's Post Will Warm The Cockles Of Your Heart

He wrote, "I know that God truly loves me...By blessing me with an angelic daughter, He has given me the greatest reason to rejoice & find new meaning to life & the magnificence of His generosity & creation. My Medina jan is too little to read this but one day when she can InshAllah, she will know that today I was reliving every moment by the clock as to what we were doing at every minute till she entered this world one year ago.. She will also realise that a smile on her face means the universe to me. I belong to the world but she is my world!"

2. Heart-Warming

Adnan further added, "My dearest Roya jan, I can never thank you for the joy you have brought me by giving birth to Medina...Indeed time flies & I'm cherishing every precious moment as these moments happen only once. On this special day which marks our angelic Medina's first Birthday, we thank you for all your love & good wishes for her & we request you to remember her in your prayers as that is the most important & beautiful gift she will ever have in her life. God Bless you all."Happy Birthday My Darling Angelic Princess Medina... Baba ki Jaan!!"

3. A Sweet Surprise

The doting father pampered his little one with pink-colored cakes and cup-cakes. Wow, they look too yummy!

4. Daddy's Little Girl

Here's a click of Adnan with daughter Medina caught in a candid moment! Aww, we can't get enough of the baby's infectious smile!

Roya become Adnan's third wife after he got separated from actor Zeba Bakhtiar and Dubai-based Arab Sabah Galadari. The couple were blessed with a baby girl Medina last year.

