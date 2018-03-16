 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Alia Bhatt Had A 'Working' Birthday But We Are Jealous Of Her

To Eat Or Not To Eat

Alia is seen here posing animately in front of her birthday cake which has 'Happy Birthday Aloo' written on it.



All In One Frame

The birthday girl is seen here posing with director Ayan Mukherji and a friend.



Look Who's Here!

Her co-star Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu also flew to Bulgaria and is seen here posing for a picture.



Happy Birthday Alia!

The 'Brahmastra' girl is all smiles here cutting her birthday cake.



Lost In Thoughts

Neetu Kapoor captured this candid picture of Alia and captioned it as, "Birthday girl in her own world 🌺#brahmastra🔥@aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor."



Say Cheese

One more picture from Alia's birthday celebrations.



Alia's 'Cakelious' Wish

Earlier the actress had told a leading daily, "All I want is a big cake, as I've been dieting like crazy. I won't finish it by myself, but will at least eat three pieces through the day." (laughs)



Age Is Just A Number For Alia

She had further added, "I feel, ‘age is just a number', and I believe that. Your experiences make you mature. But honestly, I still feel like a child. In terms of maturity, I feel I have more responsibilities because I live alone now. That has been a big change in my life. I guess the people around me, such as my father or mother, would be able to say whether I have matured or not."



The Only Reason Why She Loves Birthdays!

"Honestly, the only reason I like birthdays is because they are a reason to eat cake. I feel birthdays and New Years are super overrated." Hmm...do you agree with her?

