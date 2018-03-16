 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Alia Bhatt Had A 'Working' Birthday But We Are Jealous Of Her

Related Articles
One of Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Alia Bhatt turned 25 yesterday. The actress is currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukherji's superhero flick Brahmastra.
But that didn't stop the spunky girl from celebrating her birthday with the film's team. Who says 'working' birthdays can't be fun? We got our hands on some of the pictures from Alia's birthday celebrations that you just can't afford to miss-
To Eat Or Not To Eat
Alia is seen here posing animately in front of her birthday cake which has 'Happy Birthday Aloo' written on it.
All In One Frame
The birthday girl is seen here posing with director Ayan Mukherji and a friend.
Look Who's Here!
Her co-star Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu also flew to Bulgaria and is seen here posing for a picture.
Happy Birthday Alia!
The 'Brahmastra' girl is all smiles here cutting her birthday cake.
Lost In Thoughts
Neetu Kapoor captured this candid picture of Alia and captioned it as, "Birthday girl in her own world 🌺#brahmastra🔥@aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor."
Say Cheese
One more picture from Alia's birthday celebrations.
Alia's 'Cakelious' Wish
Earlier the actress had told a leading daily, "All I want is a big cake, as I've been dieting like crazy. I won't finish it by myself, but will at least eat three pieces through the day." (laughs)
Age Is Just A Number For Alia
She had further added, "I feel, ‘age is just a number', and I believe that. Your experiences make you mature. But honestly, I still feel like a child. In terms of maturity, I feel I have more responsibilities because I live alone now. That has been a big change in my life. I guess the people around me, such as my father or mother, would be able to say whether I have matured or not."
The Only Reason Why She Loves Birthdays!
"Honestly, the only reason I like birthdays is because they are a reason to eat cake. I feel birthdays and New Years are super overrated." Hmm...do you agree with her?
Meanwhile, her co-star Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the birthday celebrations. We wonder what could be the reason for him to skip Alia's birthday bash?
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Raazi and Brahmastra.