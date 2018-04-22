 »   »   » Inside Pics & Videos! Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Look Radiant At Their Haldi Cermony In Alibaug

A million of hearts broke yesterday when Milind Soman kickstarted his pre-wedding rituals with his longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar in Alibaug. The lovebirds will be tying the knot today in the presence of their family and close friends. The two have been in a relationship for over two years and have finally decided to take the plunge.

After those lovely mehendi ceremony pictures, we bring you some more sneak-peek from their haldi ceremony which took place yesterday. Check out the new pictures right away here-

Post haldi too, the couple posed for some really romantic pictures that you just can't miss. Check them out here-

Earlier, Model-actress Dipannita Sharma who is among the guests at the wedding, told BT on Saturday, "The mehndi was a lot of fun, with Assamese, Hindi and Marathi songs being played in the background. Everybody, including the couple, had a great time dancing."

Dipannita added, "Even the decor was a mix of Assamese and Marathi cultures. The wedding will also be a blend of both cultures, as Ankita is from Assam and Milind is a Maharashtrian. They want to keep it simple. We can't wait to see them married."

Meanwhile, check out this inside videos post haldi where Milind and Ankita are seen dancing romantically-

A few days back there were rumours that the couple have split ways but now with them finally saying 'I do' today, all the rumours have been put to rest.