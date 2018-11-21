English
Inside Pics From Deepika- Ranveer's Bengaluru Wedding Reception: Couple Greet The Guests

By
    After a dreamy wedding in Italy last week, newlyweds, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are hosting a wedding reception in The Leela Palace in Bengaluru tonight. A few years ago, we see the first pictures of DeepVeer from the reception where they looked their regal best. Deepika looked every bit of a glowing bride in a golden Kanjeevaram saree gifted by her mother Ujjala Padukone. Ranveer Singh looked droolworthy in a navy blue Rohit Bal sherwani.

    Meanwhile, we bring you few inside pictures from the grand ballroom of the Leela Palace that you just shouldn't miss-

    In the above picture, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seen interacting with the guests in the ballroom where the private function was held.

    We also came across one more picture where one can see that the decor of the ballroom has been decorated with a floral arrangement of red roses and candles taking Deepika's love for flowers in consideration-

    We also got a glimpse of the mouth-watering dishes that was served at the wedding reception. Have a look at it here-

    Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting two more wedding receptions in Mumbai- one on 28th November for Bhavanis and their social circle and another one on 1st December which will see the presence of many B-town celebs.

