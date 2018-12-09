 »   »   »  Inside Pics From Isha Ambani's Sangeet: Karishma, Jahnvi Pose For A Click, Katrina Is All Smiles!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is all set to get hitched to Anand Piramal on 12th December. The pre-wedding festivities have already began with several Bollywood celebrities, international stars and dignitaries making their presence felt. A host of Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, the Bachchans, Karan Johar Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur are already in Udaipur for the high profile wedding.
Last night, Isha Ambani's sangeet function took place and we came across a few more inside pictures and videos-
Meet The Girl Gang
Karishma Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor., Rhea Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Khushi Kapoor pose for a quick picture at Isha's sangeet.
Hey Girl
The gorgeous Katrina Kaif dressed in ethnic wear is all smiles at the function and we are screaming with joy.
Look Who Is Here!
Karan Johar is seen here sharing a stage with Mukesh Ambani.
Framed!
Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra are seen posing for a picture with Isha Ambani.
Don't Miss This Picture
Well for those who have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the bride-to-be with her fiance Anand Piramal, here's the moment.
Happy Pictures Are The Best
Isha donning a pretty pink lehenga along with Anand Piramal and her dad Mukesh Ambani makes an entry at the venue.
The Breathtaking View Inside The Venue
We just can't take our eyes off this royally-decorated sangeet venue!
Also check out these inside videos from Isha's sangeet-
View this post on Instagram
(Exclusive) Shreenath Ji Aarti at #IshaAmbaniWedding in #Udaipur . . . . #TWC #FA #FilmyAngle #TheWeddingCasa #WeddingCasa #ShreenathJi #IshaAmbani #Ambani #RoyalWedding #BigFatWedding
A post shared by Wedding Casa (@theweddingcasa) on Dec 8, 2018 at 12:28pm PST
View this post on Instagram
Glimpse of Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's Royal Sangeet ceremony #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #ishaambaniwedding #mukeshambani #NitaAmbani #whatsupbollywood
A post shared by WHAT'S UP BOLLYWOOD (@whatsupbollywood) on Dec 8, 2018 at 9:35am PST
View this post on Instagram
#NitaAmbani takes stage at daughter #IshaAmbani's pre-wedding event along with sons Akash and Anant. #ambani #ambaniwedding #ishaambani #mukeshambani #NitaAmbani #akashambani #anantambani #AnandPiramal #whatsupbollywood
A post shared by WHAT'S UP BOLLYWOOD (@whatsupbollywood) on Dec 8, 2018 at 7:17pm PST
View this post on Instagram
NitaAmbani and Mukesh Ambani perform at their daughter Isha's Sangeet. #ishaambani #ishaambaniwedding #NitaAmbani #mukeshambani #ambani #ambaniwedding #sangeet #whatsupbollywood
A post shared by WHAT'S UP BOLLYWOOD (@whatsupbollywood) on Dec 8, 2018 at 8:55pm PST
View this post on Instagram
Here's the glimpse of IshaAmbani & AnanadPiramla's cute dance performance from their Sangeet last night! #ambani #ishaambani #ishaambaniwedding #ambaniwedding #AnandPiramal #sangeet #whatsupbollywood
A post shared by WHAT'S UP BOLLYWOOD (@whatsupbollywood) on Dec 8, 2018 at 8:48pm PST
