 »   »   »  Inside Pics From Isha Ambani's Wedding: Ranveer-Deepika's Candid Moment, Ash-Aaradhya Pose For A Pic

Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani's daughter Isha got hitched to Anand Piramal, son og industrialist Ajay Piramal in a grand ceremony at Ambani's plush residence Antilia in Mumbai yesterday. The star-studded wedding was graced by some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment, sports and politics. The bride Isha looked stunning in a golden Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla lehenga while her groom donned a biege sherwani.
We now bring you some inside pictures from Isha's wedding that you just can't miss. Have a look at them here-
Ranveer-Deepika Share A Laugh
The newlyweds, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone clicked while sharing a candid moment. We must say, it has love written all over it.
Pretty Frame
The ravishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya pose for a selfie with a guest.
Posing With The Shahenshah Of Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan is seen posing with a guest at Isha's wedding and we must say, it's fun to see him like this.
Oye Handsome
Salman Khan looks dapper in a suit and we must say, we just can't take our eyes off him.
Smiling Faces
Jacqueline Fernandez clicks a picture and her smiling face says that she had a great time at the wedding.
Kapoors & Daughters
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor pose for a family portrait with their dad Boney Kapoor and it makes for a lovely moment.
