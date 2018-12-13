English
 Inside Pics From Isha Ambani's Wedding: Ranveer-Deepika's Candid Moment, Ash-Aaradhya Pose For A Pic

Inside Pics From Isha Ambani's Wedding: Ranveer-Deepika's Candid Moment, Ash-Aaradhya Pose For A Pic

By
    Isha Ambani Wedding UNCUT VIDEO Part - 2 | Shahrukh | Deepveer | Rekha | Kareena | FilmiBeat

    Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani's daughter Isha got hitched to Anand Piramal, son og industrialist Ajay Piramal in a grand ceremony at Ambani's plush residence Antilia in Mumbai yesterday. The star-studded wedding was graced by some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment, sports and politics. The bride Isha looked stunning in a golden Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla lehenga while her groom donned a biege sherwani.

    We now bring you some inside pictures from Isha's wedding that you just can't miss. Have a look at them here-

    Ranveer-Deepika Share A Laugh

    The newlyweds, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone clicked while sharing a candid moment. We must say, it has love written all over it.

    Pretty Frame

    The ravishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya pose for a selfie with a guest.

    Posing With The Shahenshah Of Bollywood

    Amitabh Bachchan is seen posing with a guest at Isha's wedding and we must say, it's fun to see him like this.

    Oye Handsome

    Salman Khan looks dapper in a suit and we must say, we just can't take our eyes off him.

    Smiling Faces

    Jacqueline Fernandez clicks a picture and her smiling face says that she had a great time at the wedding.

    Kapoors & Daughters

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor pose for a family portrait with their dad Boney Kapoor and it makes for a lovely moment.

    ALSO READ: Isha Ambani's Wedding: Ranveer- Deepika, Saif- Kareena, SRK, Salman Add Glitter To The Wedding

