 »   »   »  Inside Pics From Isha Ambani's Wedding: Ranveer-Deepika's Candid Moment, Ash-Aaradhya Pose For A Pic

Ranveer-Deepika Share A Laugh

The newlyweds, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone clicked while sharing a candid moment. We must say, it has love written all over it.

Pretty Frame

The ravishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya pose for a selfie with a guest.

Posing With The Shahenshah Of Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is seen posing with a guest at Isha's wedding and we must say, it's fun to see him like this.

Oye Handsome

Salman Khan looks dapper in a suit and we must say, we just can't take our eyes off him.

Smiling Faces

Jacqueline Fernandez clicks a picture and her smiling face says that she had a great time at the wedding.

Kapoors & Daughters

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor pose for a family portrait with their dad Boney Kapoor and it makes for a lovely moment.