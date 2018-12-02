English
 »   »   »  Inside Pics From Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's B-Town Bash: A Night Where Everyone Partied Hard!

Inside Pics From Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's B-Town Bash: A Night Where Everyone Partied Hard!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Deepika & Ranveer Reception: Shah Rukh Khan & Ranveer shake a leg to Chaiyya Chaiyya | FilmiBeat

    After a dreamy destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are on a celebration spree. The newlyweds first hosted a reception in Bengaluru which was followed by a grand party arranged by Ranveer's sister Ritika. DeepVeer later hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their close friends and selected media fraternity. 

    Yesterday, they hosted a party for their industry friends at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and boy, it was a memorable night! We bring you some new inside pictures from the bash which will leave you asking for more-

    Ranveer & Kubra Go Pouty

    'Sacred Games' actress Kubra Sait posted this picture and captioned it as, "We pouted at dawn.. After all he found the girl he was born to marry. to your happily forever after @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone with us the Sait's @DanishSait and @KubbraSait."

    Lolo Gets Goofy With Ranveer

    "Finally made it back in time to wish my favourite @RanveerOfficial and his beautiful bride @deepikapadukone a lifetime of happiness ! #dancepartner #forever #aboutlastnight #superfun," wrote Karishma Kapoor as she posed with Ranveer.

    What's The Fun In A Party Without Pictures?

    Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha squeeze in for a quick groupfie.

    A Night To Remember

    Sophie Choudhry shared this click and captioned it as, "What a night!! What a couple!!! So much love for you guys @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone .. You are so beautiful together! Stay blessed, happy and just the way you are!!"

    A Dapper Frame

    Ranveer Singh poses for a picture with Chunky Panday and Ritesh Sidhwani.

    It's Raining Photos

    Ranveer and Deepika are winning our hearts in this picture with Vanessa B Walia.

    One For The Camera

    Ranveer is all smiles here with designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi.

    The Happiness On Deepika's Face Is Not To Be Missed

    Barkha Dutt shared this picture and captioned it as, "Wonderful to see @deepikapadukone uproariously happy at her wedding reception (thank God the age of the demure, sad bride is dead and gone!). Congratulations to you and @RanveerOfficial and wishing you a life full of unimaginable happiness. #deepikaRanveer."

    Let The Madness Begin

    Deepika ditches her heels for comfy sneakers, Ranveer bids goodbye to his dapper tuxedo and the couple go crazy with Bunty Walia.

    And folks, don't miss these inside videos as well which give you a sneak-peek into the fun-filled night-

    ALSO READ: Inside Pics & Videos From Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: DeepVeer Shake Legs With SRK, Big B & Malaika

    Read more about: ranveer singh deepika padukone
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue