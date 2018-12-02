 »   »   »  Inside Pics From Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's B-Town Bash: A Night Where Everyone Partied Hard!

Ranveer & Kubra Go Pouty

'Sacred Games' actress Kubra Sait posted this picture and captioned it as, "We pouted at dawn.. After all he found the girl he was born to marry. to your happily forever after @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone with us the Sait's @DanishSait and @KubbraSait."

Lolo Gets Goofy With Ranveer

"Finally made it back in time to wish my favourite @RanveerOfficial and his beautiful bride @deepikapadukone a lifetime of happiness ! #dancepartner #forever #aboutlastnight #superfun," wrote Karishma Kapoor as she posed with Ranveer.

What's The Fun In A Party Without Pictures?

Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha squeeze in for a quick groupfie.

A Night To Remember

Sophie Choudhry shared this click and captioned it as, "What a night!! What a couple!!! So much love for you guys @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone .. You are so beautiful together! Stay blessed, happy and just the way you are!!"

A Dapper Frame

Ranveer Singh poses for a picture with Chunky Panday and Ritesh Sidhwani.

It's Raining Photos

Ranveer and Deepika are winning our hearts in this picture with Vanessa B Walia.

One For The Camera

Ranveer is all smiles here with designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi.

The Happiness On Deepika's Face Is Not To Be Missed

Barkha Dutt shared this picture and captioned it as, "Wonderful to see @deepikapadukone uproariously happy at her wedding reception (thank God the age of the demure, sad bride is dead and gone!). Congratulations to you and @RanveerOfficial and wishing you a life full of unimaginable happiness. #deepikaRanveer."

Let The Madness Begin

Deepika ditches her heels for comfy sneakers, Ranveer bids goodbye to his dapper tuxedo and the couple go crazy with Bunty Walia.