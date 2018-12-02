 »   »   »  Inside Pics From Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's B-Town Bash: A Night Where Everyone Partied Hard!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
After a dreamy destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are on a celebration spree. The newlyweds first hosted a reception in Bengaluru which was followed by a grand party arranged by Ranveer's sister Ritika. DeepVeer later hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their close friends and selected media fraternity.
Yesterday, they hosted a party for their industry friends at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and boy, it was a memorable night! We bring you some new inside pictures from the bash which will leave you asking for more-
Ranveer & Kubra Go Pouty
'Sacred Games' actress Kubra Sait posted this picture and captioned it as, "We pouted at dawn.. After all he found the girl he was born to marry. to your happily forever after @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone with us the Sait's @DanishSait and @KubbraSait."
Lolo Gets Goofy With Ranveer
"Finally made it back in time to wish my favourite @RanveerOfficial and his beautiful bride @deepikapadukone a lifetime of happiness ! #dancepartner #forever #aboutlastnight #superfun," wrote Karishma Kapoor as she posed with Ranveer.
What's The Fun In A Party Without Pictures?
Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha squeeze in for a quick groupfie.
A Night To Remember
Sophie Choudhry shared this click and captioned it as, "What a night!! What a couple!!! So much love for you guys @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone .. You are so beautiful together! Stay blessed, happy and just the way you are!!"
A Dapper Frame
Ranveer Singh poses for a picture with Chunky Panday and Ritesh Sidhwani.
It's Raining Photos
Ranveer and Deepika are winning our hearts in this picture with Vanessa B Walia.
One For The Camera
Ranveer is all smiles here with designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi.
The Happiness On Deepika's Face Is Not To Be Missed
Barkha Dutt shared this picture and captioned it as, "Wonderful to see @deepikapadukone uproariously happy at her wedding reception (thank God the age of the demure, sad bride is dead and gone!). Congratulations to you and @RanveerOfficial and wishing you a life full of unimaginable happiness. #deepikaRanveer."
Let The Madness Begin
Deepika ditches her heels for comfy sneakers, Ranveer bids goodbye to his dapper tuxedo and the couple go crazy with Bunty Walia.
And folks, don't miss these inside videos as well which give you a sneak-peek into the fun-filled night-
🎥| Ranveer Singh Dancing with Varun Dhawan and Karisma Kapoor at his wedding Reception in Mumbai ❤️#DeepVeerReception— RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 1, 2018
-
Ranveer Changed 😂❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/q9kVH30t7R
🎥| Ranveer Singh rapping at his wedding Reception in Mumbai ❤️#DeepVeerReception pic.twitter.com/8a2GO1iiQi— RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 1, 2018
“ the key to success in life is to say yes everything that she says so when babe says ‘ babe Change the vibe of the music I have to oblige babe this one is for you “ - Ranveer Singh at #DeepVeerReception 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tDBs5qbYKq— RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 1, 2018
🎥| Ranveer Singh rapping with @VivianDivine at ❤️#DeepVeerReception— RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 1, 2018
-
Yaaaaaas🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/ClSXBOpcuS
