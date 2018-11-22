English
Inside Pics From Ranveer Singh -Deepika Padukone Reception: It Was Raining Selfies & Pictures!

By
    Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception's Exclusive INSIDE VIDEO: Watch Here | FilmiBeat

    After Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's high profile wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in a low-key ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on 14th and 15th November. Yesterday, the newly weds threw a wedding reception at Deepika's hometown, Bengaluru. The venue was The Leela Palace there. Many big-wigs like Abhinav Bindra, Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble, PV Sindhu, iran Mazumdar Shaw and Sudha Murthy attended the reception.

    We bring you some inside pictures from the wedding reception which you just can't miss-

    Meet The NewlyWeds

    Ranveer looked his handsome best in a navy blue Rohit Bal sherwani. His bride, Deepika Padukone glowed in a golden Kanjeevaram handloom sari gifted to her by her mom Ujjala Padukone.

    That's What We Call A Perfect Frame!

    We all know about Ranveer's love for selfies and it was quite evident at the wedding reception as well. Here, he and Deepika are seen going 'cheese' with his cousins.

    We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off DeepVeer!

    Deepika and Ranveer mingled with the guests at their reception and posed for pictures.

    Just Like Deepika, Even Her Mom Looked Her Stunning Best

    Deepika's mom Ujjala Padukone and Pooja Makhiji pose for a quick photo.

    The Live, The Love, The Laugh

    Deepika poses for a picture with her mother and Pooja Makhiji and it's too beautiful.

    Pooja shared this click on her Instagram page and wrote, "The live. The love. The laugh. The bride with the greatest humility, brightest smile and the biggest heart. With her mother - her strength her model. I heart you @deepikapadukone you are blessed and may you stay blessed with this man who stood and Smiled with each and every one of your relative and guest and staff and loved one from your home town. Total love and admiration for you @ranveersingh Stay blessed. #deepveer."

    Deepika Is A Sweetheart!

    Pooja shared one more picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "When I see this couple I feel like a proud mumma. She met every person with such humility and so much love."

    Papa Padukone

    Here's a moment from the wedding reception featuring Deepika's father Prakash Padukone and mother, Ujjala Padukone.

