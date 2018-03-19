 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor Have A Blast At KJo's Birthday Bash For Mom Hiroo

Karan Johar Celebrates mom Hiroo Johar's B'day with Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji & others| FilmiBeat

When it comes to throwing grand parties in Bollywood, Karan Johar is a pronto. His mother Hiroo Johar recently turned 75 and KJo decided to surprise her by making sure that she had her favourite people by her side on the special day.

The celebration was held at a Bandra five-star, decorated with Hiroo Johar's favourite flowers, a profusion of pink and purple, but the celebrations had already begun the previous night as a cake was cut at Karan's residence to the birthday song at the stroke of midnight.

Some of the guests like Rani Mukerji, along with several others like Kajol and sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Natasha Poonawala, Tina Ambani, Kareena Kapoor Khan returned the following day. Amongst others who attended Hiroo Johar's special day were Karan's 'student' Sidharth, Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar who sang songs, veteran actress Waheeda Rehman, Shobha Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan who returned with mom Jaya and daughter Navya Naveli and Karan's bestie Manish Malhotra.

We bring you some inside pictures from the star-studded celebrations that you shouldn't miss-

A Picture Perfect Family Hands down, this is one of the cutest pictures that we have ever come across. For the first time ever, you have Karan and his twins Yash and Roohi posing with Hiroo Johar. A Mother's Love Karan posted the cutest wish for his mother with this picture which was captioned as, " Centre of my universe and the big love of my life!!! My mom is 75 today!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Friends Like Family Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol in one frame! Uff, we can't handle so much hotness! Look Who's Here! Rani Mukherji and Manish Malhotra who share a close bond with Karan Johar also attended the party. Selfie Diaries Sidharth Malhotra poses for a quick selfie with the birthday girl! 'Aww'dorable A candid moment captured by Karan, little Yash and Hiroo Johar. Brothers In Arms Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Niranjan Iyer pose for a lovely picture with Hiroo Johar. Isn't This Lovely? KJo captioned the picture as, "Thank you @shaadisquad for doing this beautiful invite for my mom!!!!❤️❤️❤️"

The highlight of the evening was Sonu Nigam belting out some of Hiroo's favourite songs, both from Karan's films and classics. Here's a small sneak-peek-

Sonu Nigam singing an evergreen song at Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday bash! pic.twitter.com/UFifePRR80 — Filmibeat.com (@filmibeat) March 19, 2018

"Sonu sang songs like "Lag Ja Gale", "Kal Ho Na Ho" and "Gaata Rahe Mera Dil" among other evergreen chartbusters, a song list that had been put together by Karan himself. He had requested Sonu to perform live two months ago and both his mother and he got teary-eyed when Sonu crooned the Kal Ho Na Ho title track and "Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin" from Agneepath. Kajol and Tanisha cheered and danced to the lively tracks," added the source.

Shabana Azmi sang "Ajeeb Daasatan Hai Yeh" from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai . She had spontaneously joined Sonu and it was hardly a performance. "Hiroo loves Hindi film songs and Sonu was marvelous. We were clapping, cheering and doing Shammi Kapoor movements or so we thought! Says Shabana Azmi

What the guests made of it is best not revealed," she laughed, adding that Hiroo and Javed have been friends for years and she fondly calls him Jadu which only his close friends do and he loves her. "I know her largely through him. She is spontaneous, warm and I love Karan's relationship with her because they are forever taking the mickey out of each other and yet love each other madly."