 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi-Sangeet Night Is Too Much Fun

Three's A Company

Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a white kurta-sherwani and has the ravishing Karishma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira for compnay when the paparazzi went 'click-click'.

Getting Goofy

Jahnvi Kapoor is seen here striking a pose with a kid and the picture has goofiness written all over it.

Look At The Joy On Papa Anil's Face!

The 'jhakass' actor is on cloud nine and you can easily see the excitement on his face. No wonder, he was seen dancing like there's no tomorrow at the bash.

Sonam Shows Off Her 'Latkas & Jhatkas'

The bride-to-be is seen dancing her heart out in these pictures. Dear Sonam, can we too join you in please?

The Kapoors & The Dhawans

David Dhawan and his son Rohit is seen posing for a snap with the Kapoor clan- Arjun, Sanjay and Mohit.

Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna

Sonam's 'Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar is too happy to paint henna on her palms and is seen here flaunting the intrinsic designs.

Three Beauties In One Frame

Rekha, Shilpa Shetty and Rani Mukherji pose for a quick selfie and oh, how we wish we could freeze this moment forever!

Say Cheese

Farah Khan and her triplets caught in a frame with the evergreen diva Rekha. It's pictures like this which makes our day!

That's Called Posing Like A Boss

Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor squeeze in for a quick photo-op session.

We Are Loving Katrina & Jahnavi Kapoor's Look!

Believe in 'love at first sight'? These two goregous ladies are just that! Aww, we are going all hearts over them!

A Happy Picture

Satish Kaushik, Kirron Kher and Masaba Gupta can't contain their happiness and this picture is a proof to that!