 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi-Sangeet Night Is Too Much Fun

The countdown begins for one of the most awaited weddings in Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor is all ready to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja on 8th of May. The mehendi-sangeet ceremony of Sonam recently took place at Sunteck, Signature Island, BKC where the actress's near and dear ones made their presence felt.
With the dress code for the evening being Indian festive shades of white, the celebs made sure that they looked their best and lend a 'glamorous' touch to the evening. We bring you some of the inside pictures from the starry do that you just cannot take your eyes off. Going by the looks of it, we are pretty sure that Sonam's sangeet is going to be the talk of the town for a while-
Three's A Company
Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a white kurta-sherwani and has the ravishing Karishma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira for compnay when the paparazzi went 'click-click'.
Getting Goofy
Jahnvi Kapoor is seen here striking a pose with a kid and the picture has goofiness written all over it.
Look At The Joy On Papa Anil's Face!
The 'jhakass' actor is on cloud nine and you can easily see the excitement on his face. No wonder, he was seen dancing like there's no tomorrow at the bash.
Sonam Shows Off Her 'Latkas & Jhatkas'
The bride-to-be is seen dancing her heart out in these pictures. Dear Sonam, can we too join you in please?
The Kapoors & The Dhawans
David Dhawan and his son Rohit is seen posing for a snap with the Kapoor clan- Arjun, Sanjay and Mohit.
Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna
Sonam's 'Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar is too happy to paint henna on her palms and is seen here flaunting the intrinsic designs.
Three Beauties In One Frame
Rekha, Shilpa Shetty and Rani Mukherji pose for a quick selfie and oh, how we wish we could freeze this moment forever!
Say Cheese
Farah Khan and her triplets caught in a frame with the evergreen diva Rekha. It's pictures like this which makes our day!
That's Called Posing Like A Boss
Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor squeeze in for a quick photo-op session.
We Are Loving Katrina & Jahnavi Kapoor's Look!
Believe in 'love at first sight'? These two goregous ladies are just that! Aww, we are going all hearts over them!
A Happy Picture
Satish Kaushik, Kirron Kher and Masaba Gupta can't contain their happiness and this picture is a proof to that!
