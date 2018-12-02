 »   »   »  Inside Pics & Videos From Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: DeepVeer Shake Legs With SRK, Big B & Malaika

📷| Ranveer Singh dancing with @iamsrk and Malaika to chaiyya chaiyya at #DeepVeerReception ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SJsAc5VOGh — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 1, 2018

SRK & Ranveer

Shahrukh Khan & Ranveer Singh set the dance floor on fire as they shake legs to ‘chaiya chaiya' along with Malaika Arora.

📷| Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone spotted with Big B at #DeepVeerReception ❤️



-

Ranveer hugging Big B ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SVaQfCecnL — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 1, 2018

Ranveer With Big B

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hit the dance floor and Amitabh Bachchan accompanies the newly-weds. How sweet is that!

DeepVeer With The Queen Of Beauty

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh strike a pose with the timeless beauty Rekha and we heart this picture.

Dippy With The Kundras

Deepika Padukone poses for a selfie with the most stylish couple, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra.

Dippy Replaces Heels With Sneakers

Deepika Padukone ditches high heels and sports sneakers as she chills with her guests at her wedding reception.

The Simmba Gang

Ranveer Singh strikes a pose with his Simmba co-stars, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood and director Rohit Shetty. The film is all set to hit the theatres in December 2018.

Hot AF!

Deepika Padukone looks fiery hot as she poses with ace choreographers - Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves.

Oh Wow!

Newly-weds Deepika & Ranveer look all elated as they pose for a picture with Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Chetri and Sonam Bhattacherjee at the reception party.

As Quirky As it Gets!

Ranveer Singh changes his outfit and is seen in a ‘goofy mode' with Bunty Walia.

Oh So Lovely!

Vidya Balan had a major fan girl moment when she met Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

SRK Looks So Handsome!

Looking all sharp & dashing, Shahrukh Khan poses for a selfie with his Happy New Year co-star Sonu Sood.

Sid & Riteish

The Ek Villain co-stars Sidharth Malhotra & Riteish Deshmukh smile & pose for a selfie as they chill at DeepVeer's reception.