 »   »   » Inside Picture Of Aaradhya Bachchan From Jalsa; No COLD WAR Between Aishwarya Rai & Amitabh Bachchan

Big B In A Conversation With Shweta Bachchan

"AND then to be in the company of yogic contortions of dear Shweta in and at the same location .. dissolve in the regimens and out in the Vit D region for that middle of the day meal .. with daughter.." [sic]

Big B Shares A Super Cute Pic Of Aaradhya As Well

"... to be joined .. in great enthusiasm with the little one and her Mother .. looking very ‘chic' - the little one - , her own new vocabulary .. !! [sic]

And most shy and composed during her process of morsel consume .... her conversation after a few bites .. ‘Dada ji , I did like your Ad., ..!'" [sic]

How Sweet!

"I express wonder ..‘which one ..?' ‘the one with the many funny faces ..' ‘O, the acapella ..' ‘what is that' she wonders .. ‘the word when all the sounds of the song are done with body parts ..' I inform .. A quiet .. understanding look as the matter under discussion penetrates her computerised brain and then .. off to play ..." [sic]

Big B Calls Aaradhya A 'Miracle'

He further wrote, "I am of certain, that word ‘acapella' shall appear suddenly, days later, during some other conversation with the little one .. and be surprised .. well not really .. this generation has stopped surprising us .. they are little miracles .. !!" [sic]

Coming Back To Big B & Aishwarya Rai

Recently, on the eve of Women's day, Big B raised eyebrows with his tweet as he shared the picture of all the ladies from the family except Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, leaving the twitterati, quite upset.

His Act Just Added More Fuel To the Fire..

As expected, rumour mills started buzzing that things are not warm between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan, as Big B skipped to share his 'bahurani's' picture.

On A Related Note..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on a roll as the lady is inundated with projects! The actress is currently busy with the shoot of Fanney Khan and very soon, she will commence the shoot of her yet another project, which is a remake of Nargis Dutt starrer, Raat Aur Din.