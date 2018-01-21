 »   »   » Inside Photos From Filmfare Awards 2018! Rajkummar Rao Wins Big, Ranveer Singh's Crazy Antics

Rajkummar Rao

The actor was a winning spree last night, beating some of the biggest stars to pick up two awards- Best Actor (Critics) for Trapped and Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Bareilly Ki Barfi. His film Newton too won the Best Film (Critics) award. We say 'a well-deserved win' indeed!

Ranveer Singh & Bappi Lahiri

What happens when the 'Quirk Wiz' meets the 'King Of Bling'? You get an epic picture! *lol*

Parineeti Chopra

It was truly a 'princess moment' for the 'Golmaal Again' actress who chose a blingy gown for the starry do!

Alia Bhatt

Ufff! We just can't take our eyes off the gorgeous girl's dreamy lavender colored gown.

Madhuri Dixit

The 'dhak-dhak' girl looked her stylish best and left us asking for more!

Preity Zinta

The dimpled girl painted an elegant picture in this pink off-shoulder dress.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

The actor looked dapper in a suit and later posted a picture on Instagram captioning it as, "Filmfare Award Night 2018 .. and what a lovely evening it was. Thank you @filmfare for hosting us so gracefully. Dressed in @sarath.krishnan.24 and styled by @jasminegeorge27 😊🙏🏻. Simply loved the look Sarath and jasmine. Thank you 😊🤗🙏🏻

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress who's next film 'Aiyaary' is up next for the release couldn't stop smiling while posing for the paparazzi.

Diana Penty

What do you folks think about Diana's subtle look?