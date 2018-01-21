 »   »   » Inside Photos From Filmfare Awards 2018! Rajkummar Rao Wins Big, Ranveer Singh's Crazy Antics

It was 'Taare Zameen Par' last night with several big names from the Hindi film industry making their presence felt at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 which is touted to be one of the biggest celebratory nights.
With Shahrukh Khan playing the host for the evening, the gala night saw the stars at their fashionable best picking up awards well-deserved! We bring you some of the inside pictures...
Rajkummar Rao
The actor was a winning spree last night, beating some of the biggest stars to pick up two awards- Best Actor (Critics) for Trapped and Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Bareilly Ki Barfi. His film Newton too won the Best Film (Critics) award. We say 'a well-deserved win' indeed!
Ranveer Singh & Bappi Lahiri
What happens when the 'Quirk Wiz' meets the 'King Of Bling'? You get an epic picture! *lol*
Parineeti Chopra
It was truly a 'princess moment' for the 'Golmaal Again' actress who chose a blingy gown for the starry do!
Alia Bhatt
Ufff! We just can't take our eyes off the gorgeous girl's dreamy lavender colored gown.
Madhuri Dixit
The 'dhak-dhak' girl looked her stylish best and left us asking for more!
Preity Zinta
The dimpled girl painted an elegant picture in this pink off-shoulder dress.
Neil Nitin Mukesh
The actor looked dapper in a suit and later posted a picture on Instagram captioning it as, "Filmfare Award Night 2018 .. and what a lovely evening it was. Thank you @filmfare for hosting us so gracefully. Dressed in @sarath.krishnan.24 and styled by @jasminegeorge27 😊🙏🏻. Simply loved the look Sarath and jasmine. Thank you 😊🤗🙏🏻
Rakul Preet Singh
The actress who's next film 'Aiyaary' is up next for the release couldn't stop smiling while posing for the paparazzi.
Diana Penty
What do you folks think about Diana's subtle look?