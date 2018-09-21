 »   »   »  Where Is Taimur? Inside Pictures From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Midnight Birthday Celebration!

Related Articles
- Taimur Ali Khan Steals The Show At Uncle Aadar Jain's Ganpati Celebrations; His Pics Are Super Cute!
-
- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Infamous Fight With Bobby Deol's Wife: She Didn't Behave Properly With My Mom
- After Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms She Will Be Planning For Second Child!
- BEBO’S CATFIGHT! When Kareena Kapoor Khan INSULTED Dia Mirza & Shouted 'Who The Hell Are You?'
- VIRAL! Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Slammed For Donning A Bikini In Front Of Taimur Ali Khan [Pictures]
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To Kapoor Family Selling The Iconic RK Studio!
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Breaks Silence On Collaborating With Ranveer Singh After Rejecting His 3 Films!
- Anurag Basu Reacts To Reports About Arjun Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan In 'Life In A Metro' Sequel!
- Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Bash: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Others Make It A Memorable One!
- Karan Johar Reveals Major Details About Takht, Says It's Like 'K3G Of The Mughal Era'!
- Karan Johar Announces Takht With Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor!
- Indian Couture Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan Dons A 30-kg Lehenga; Looks All Things Glittery [PICS]
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular faces from B-town and she has been an iconic figure to many girls and women. Today (September 21, 2018), the Queen of sass turns a year older and we wish lots of happiness and success to the actress. A few minutes ago, Kareena was seen celebrating her birthday with her family. Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan also joined the Pataudis for her midnight birthday celebration and their pictures scream nothing but LOVE!
Hot AF!
Karisma Kapoor shared this super-hot picture from Kareena's midnight birthday celebration and captioned it as saying, "Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever ! ❤❤❤ #mypillar #mybestfriend."
Lovely Ladies!
The birthday girl strikes a pose with her lovely momma and sister and the picture is too adorable!
‘La Familia’
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Randhir Kapoor and friends at her residence.
Oh My My!
Kareena and Saif twin in white and we can't stop staring at them. The duo never fail to take our breath away with their killer looks!
Where’s Taimur?
We would be lying if we say that we aren't missing Taimur in this group picture.
Daddy’s Girls
Randhir Kapoor, who is one proud daddy, poses with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor so adorably at the birthday bash.
|
'Boomerang'
Soha Ali Khan shared this cute 'Boomerang' from Kareena's midnight birthday celebration and captioned it as saying, "Birthday boomerang !!!!"
Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In The Film!