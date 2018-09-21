English
 »   »   »  Where Is Taimur? Inside Pictures From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Midnight Birthday Celebration Are Love!

Where Is Taimur? Inside Pictures From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Midnight Birthday Celebration Are Love!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular faces from the B-town and she has been an iconic figure to many girls and women. Today (September 21, 2018), the Queen of sass turns and year older and we wish lots of happiness and success to the actress. A few minutes ago, Kareena was seen celebrating her birthday with her family. Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan also joined the Pataudis for her midnight birthday celebration and their pictures scream nothing but LOVE!

    Hot AF!

    Karisma Kapoor shared this super-hot picture from Kareena's midnight birthday celebration and captioned it as saying, "Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever ! ❤❤❤ #mypillar #mybestfriend."

    Lovely Ladies!

    The birthday girl strikes a pose with her lovely momma and sister and the picture is too adorable!

    ‘La Familia’

    Kareena Kapoor Khan poses along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Randhir Kapoor and friends at her residence.

    Oh My My!

    Kareena and Saif twins in white and we can't stop staring at them. The duo never fails to take our breath way with their killer looks!

    Where’s Taimur?

    We would be lying if we say that we aren't missing Taimur in this group picture.

    Daddy’s Girls

    Randhir Kapoor, who is one proud daddy, poses with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor so adorably at the birthday bash.

    'Boomerang'

    Soha Ali Khan shared this cute 'Boomerang' from Kareena's midnight birthday celebration and captioned it as saying, "Birthday boomerang !!!!"

    Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In The Film!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue