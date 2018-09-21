 »   »   »  Where Is Taimur? Inside Pictures From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Midnight Birthday Celebration Are Love!

Hot AF!

Karisma Kapoor shared this super-hot picture from Kareena's midnight birthday celebration and captioned it as saying, "Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever ! ❤❤❤ #mypillar #mybestfriend."

Lovely Ladies!

The birthday girl strikes a pose with her lovely momma and sister and the picture is too adorable!

‘La Familia’

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Randhir Kapoor and friends at her residence.

Oh My My!

Kareena and Saif twins in white and we can't stop staring at them. The duo never fails to take our breath way with their killer looks!

Where’s Taimur?

We would be lying if we say that we aren't missing Taimur in this group picture.

Daddy’s Girls

Randhir Kapoor, who is one proud daddy, poses with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor so adorably at the birthday bash.

Birthday boomerang !!!! pic.twitter.com/EwHfEzsYd8 — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) September 20, 2018

'Boomerang'

