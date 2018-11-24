 »   »   »  Inside Pictures From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving Dinner: It's Time For Some Fam-Jam!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The excitement is building up as Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' wedding date is inching closer. After dating for few months, the couple is all set to tie the knot. The 'Jealous' singer has already arrived on the Indian soil to marry his lady love and PeeCee welcomed him with an adorable post which was captioned as, 'Welcome home baby'. After that, PeeCee was seen enjoying a Thankgiving dinner with her family and Nick.
Meanwhile, we came across few inside pictures from the Thanksgiving dinner that you just shouldn't miss-
The Desi Girl Is All Smiles
Priyanka looked radiant in a in a beige coloured maxi dress with mirror and thread work.
Pictures & More Pictures
Priyanka is seen here posing with her team and we must say the bride-to-be is glowing.
On A Selfie Spree
One more pictures from the thanksgiving dinner makes its way on the internet.
We Are A Family
Earlier, Priyanka had shared this picture from the Thanksgiving dinner on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever.."
The Wedding Dates
While the couple is yet to officially announce the wedding date, reports suggest that the lovebirds will tie the knot in Jodhpur on 2nd and 3rd December.
We hear that the mehendi and sangeet ceremony would take place on 29th November, followed by a cocktail party on 30th November. The haldi ceremony will take place on 1st December.
Two Wedding Receptions For Pee-Nick?
There's also a strong buzz that Priyanka and Nick will be hosting two wedding receptions- one in Delhi at a five-star hotel and another in Mumbai for the film fraternity. They are yet to finalize the venue.