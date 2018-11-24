 »   »   »  Inside Pictures From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving Dinner: It's Time For Some Fam-Jam!

The Desi Girl Is All Smiles

Priyanka looked radiant in a in a beige coloured maxi dress with mirror and thread work.

Pictures & More Pictures

Priyanka is seen here posing with her team and we must say the bride-to-be is glowing.

On A Selfie Spree

One more pictures from the thanksgiving dinner makes its way on the internet.

We Are A Family

Earlier, Priyanka had shared this picture from the Thanksgiving dinner on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever.."

The Wedding Dates

While the couple is yet to officially announce the wedding date, reports suggest that the lovebirds will tie the knot in Jodhpur on 2nd and 3rd December.

We hear that the mehendi and sangeet ceremony would take place on 29th November, followed by a cocktail party on 30th November. The haldi ceremony will take place on 1st December.

Two Wedding Receptions For Pee-Nick?

There's also a strong buzz that Priyanka and Nick will be hosting two wedding receptions- one in Delhi at a five-star hotel and another in Mumbai for the film fraternity. They are yet to finalize the venue.