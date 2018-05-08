 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Are Married Now! INSIDE PICS Of Celebs From The Wedding Are Unmissable

Aww + Aww

If this picture of Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja doesn't make a special place in your heart, we don't know what will! They're so lovely.

Bebo & Saif With The Happy Couple

Saif Ali Khan and his ‘begum' Kareena Kapoor Khan strike a pose with the newly-weds, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Rani With Karan

Looking all elegant, Rani Mukerji pose for a picture with her friend, Karan Johar. She attended the wedding sans her daughter Adira and hubby Aditya Chopra.

Heart-warming Picture

The Bachchans give us major family goals as they pose for a picture, while twinning in white.

Ranveer & Arjun

Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor act goofy while posing for a picture with Sonam Kapoor's bestie Karishma.

Prettilicious!

Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan up the glamour quotient at Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

Squad Goals!

Jacqueline Fernandez & Swara Bhaskar caught having fun at the wedding to the fullest with their girl squad.

Sister Love

Rhea Kapoor shares an endearing picture with Sonam Kapoor and wrote, "Forever and ever. Sister love is the truest love I know. Me and Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja."

The ‘Pout’ Factor

Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoor keep their ‘pout' game strong and they are totally killing it!

Happy Brides Are The Prettiest

Whoever said ‘happy brides are the prettiest' is cent percent correct and this picture of Sonam Kapoor with her friend is the proof!