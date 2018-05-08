 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Are Married Now! INSIDE PICS Of Celebs From The Wedding Are Unmissable

Related Articles
Congratulations to Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja as the lovebirds are married now! The duo got married today (May 8, 2018) in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The wedding was an intimate affair with close family and friends.
Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and others were spotted at the wedding and you gotta check out their inside pictures from the wedding right now.
Aww + Aww
If this picture of Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja doesn't make a special place in your heart, we don't know what will! They're so lovely.
Bebo & Saif With The Happy Couple
Saif Ali Khan and his ‘begum' Kareena Kapoor Khan strike a pose with the newly-weds, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
Rani With Karan
Looking all elegant, Rani Mukerji pose for a picture with her friend, Karan Johar. She attended the wedding sans her daughter Adira and hubby Aditya Chopra.
Heart-warming Picture
The Bachchans give us major family goals as they pose for a picture, while twinning in white.
Ranveer & Arjun
Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor act goofy while posing for a picture with Sonam Kapoor's bestie Karishma.
Prettilicious!
Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan up the glamour quotient at Sonam Kapoor's wedding.
Squad Goals!
Jacqueline Fernandez & Swara Bhaskar caught having fun at the wedding to the fullest with their girl squad.
Sister Love
Rhea Kapoor shares an endearing picture with Sonam Kapoor and wrote, "Forever and ever. Sister love is the truest love I know. Me and Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja."
The ‘Pout’ Factor
Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoor keep their ‘pout' game strong and they are totally killing it!
Happy Brides Are The Prettiest
Whoever said ‘happy brides are the prettiest' is cent percent correct and this picture of Sonam Kapoor with her friend is the proof!
