 »   »   »  Inside Pictures: Sara Ali Khan Rings In Christmas With Taimur, Ibrahim, Saif & Kareena!

The Family Portrait

For the dinner party, Sara Ali Khan is dressed up in an animal print suit while her brother Ibrahim is casually dressed. The cute Taimur looks even more adorable in his night suit.

Saif is seen donning a maroon kurta and white pyjama while Kareena wore a beige tank top and black pants.

Happy Faces

In yet another click, Taimur is seen sitting on his father's lap.

When Sara Opened Up About Her Equation With Kareena

The actress had earlier said, "I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, 'Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.' My father also never said, 'This is your second mother' or made it uncomfortable in any way."

She had further added, "I see my father today and I see my mother today and I think that they are both much happier than they would have been together. Therefore, everyone around them is happier. What I have today is two very comfortable homes as opposed to one uncomfortable home."

Simmba Tales

After celebrating X'mas with Saif and Kareena, Sara attended a special screening of her upcoming film Simmba with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.

Christmas Cheer

Ranveer Singh too attended the special screening of Simmba with his wife Deepika Padukone and the couple is seen posing here with team Simmba.