 »   »   »  Inside Pictures: Sara Ali Khan Rings In Christmas With Taimur, Ibrahim, Saif & Kareena!

Sara Ali Khan made Christmas extra special for all her fans when she recently shared some pictures from her Christmas celebrations. The 'Simmba' actress took to her Instagram page to give a sneak-peek into how she ringed in X'mas and boy, the pictures are such a delight!
Sara attended the dinner party hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and going by the clicks, one can be pretty sure that it was a memorable night! Have a look at the pictures right here-
The Family Portrait
For the dinner party, Sara Ali Khan is dressed up in an animal print suit while her brother Ibrahim is casually dressed. The cute Taimur looks even more adorable in his night suit.
Saif is seen donning a maroon kurta and white pyjama while Kareena wore a beige tank top and black pants.
Happy Faces
In yet another click, Taimur is seen sitting on his father's lap.
When Sara Opened Up About Her Equation With Kareena
The actress had earlier said, "I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, 'Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.' My father also never said, 'This is your second mother' or made it uncomfortable in any way."
She had further added, "I see my father today and I see my mother today and I think that they are both much happier than they would have been together. Therefore, everyone around them is happier. What I have today is two very comfortable homes as opposed to one uncomfortable home."
Simmba Tales
After celebrating X'mas with Saif and Kareena, Sara attended a special screening of her upcoming film Simmba with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.
Christmas Cheer
Ranveer Singh too attended the special screening of Simmba with his wife Deepika Padukone and the couple is seen posing here with team Simmba.
Speaking about Simmba, the film has Ranveer Singh playing a cop for the first time. The movie is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 28th December, 2018.