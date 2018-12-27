English
 »   »   »  Inside Salman Khan's B'day Bash: Superstar Shakes A Leg With Sushmita Sen, Cuts Cake With Ahil!

By
    Salman Khan cuts Birthday cake with Aahil ; Watch video | FilmiBeat

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns a year older today and like every year, the actor celebrated his birthday in the presence of media. Several B-town celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Soni Sood, Mouni Roy and others turned up at Salman's Panvel farmhouse to wish the birthday boy. We bring you some inside pictures and videos from Salman's birthday that you just can't miss-

    Make A Wish!

    Salman first rang in his birthday by cutting a cake while the media sang 'Happy Birthday' for him.

    Salman Gets Into The Celebratory Mood

    The celebrations then shifted to his farmhouse in Panvel where the actor cut his birthday cake with his nephew Ahil while his rumoured flame Iulia Vantur sang the birthday song along.

    When Salman Reunited With His 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' Co-Star & The Result Was Epic

    Sushmita shared a video from Salman's birthday celebrations where she is seen shaking a leg with him.

    She posted it with an adorable caption which read, ""Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance...WE DANCE" 👊🎵😄The journey from falling in love with #Prem on screen in Maine Pyar kiya #1989 to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya #2005 😄❤️💋what a destined journey indeed!!! 😇💃🏻Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating ‘Being Human' 😊👏🥰 Have a blessed year @beingsalmankhan ❤️Know that I will ALWAYS love you!!! #friendforlife #happybirthday #duggadugga 🎉❤️💃🏻mmuuuaaah!!!"

    Mouni Roy's Birthday Wish For Salman Khan

    Mouni Roy too shared a picture from the celebrations and wrote, "He s rid of thoughts & words of other people , has his own voice ; his own language. Happy happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan ; am a fangirl for life ❤️ ! Wish you all the happiness & love you bring into everybody's lives 🌟✨💫
    Also , laughter & food were the main ingredients of the evening amongst lots of dancing 👩🏻."

    Happy Picture

    Salman Khan poses for a click with actress Bina Kak.

    One More Picture From The Bash

    What's a birthday without plenty of pictures and it looks like Salman had a gala time at his bash!

    Back To 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya Days'

    Bina Kak shared a picture where she is seen posing for a selfie with Sushmita Sen and her beau Roman Shawl.

    Check out the inside videos here-

