 »   »   »  INSIDE VIDEO & PICS! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh DANCE With Priyanka Chopra At Her Reception

Rumours have been rife that things have not been cool between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone but the latter has quashed all the rumours by attending PeeCee's reception, which is going in Mumbai. And now, we're here with an inside video of Deepika, Priyanka and Ranveer dancing on 'Pinga' and it's pure GOLD. Ranveer, Deepika & Priyanka were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and it was such a royal delight to seem them together in one frame, once again.
|
Oo-la-la!
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra set the dance floor on fire with their ‘killer' steps and we're totally rooting for these two divas
|
It’s Time For ‘Gallan Goodiyan’
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shake legs on track ‘Gallan Goodiyan' from Dil Dhadakne Do and we're loving every second of this video.
|
Deepika Is All Smiles
Here's an inside picture of Deepika Padukone with Shirin Morani at Priyanka Chopra's reception. Donning a black Sabyasachi lehenga, Deepika looked like a million bucks.
NickYanka With A R Rahman
Music maestro A R Rahman strikes a pose with newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their reception.
P.S. Priyanka looks absolutely stunning!
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. They married as per Christian and Hindu rituals. The extravagant wedding was followed by a reception in Delhi on December 4, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi. After their Delhi reception, the couple went off to Oman.