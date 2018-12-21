 »   »   »  INSIDE VIDEO & PICS! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh DANCE With Priyanka Chopra At Her Reception

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra dance to Pinga at #NickYankaReception - Part 2 pic.twitter.com/UE3YI2JcD0 — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) December 20, 2018

Oo-la-la!

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra set the dance floor on fire with their ‘killer' steps and we're totally rooting for these two divas

It’s Time For ‘Gallan Goodiyan’

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shake legs on track ‘Gallan Goodiyan' from Dil Dhadakne Do and we're loving every second of this video.

Deepika Padukone with Shirin Morani at #NickYankaReception pic.twitter.com/DPrgEGtT10 — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) December 20, 2018

Deepika Is All Smiles

Here's an inside picture of Deepika Padukone with Shirin Morani at Priyanka Chopra's reception. Donning a black Sabyasachi lehenga, Deepika looked like a million bucks.

NickYanka With A R Rahman

Music maestro A R Rahman strikes a pose with newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their reception.

P.S. Priyanka looks absolutely stunning!