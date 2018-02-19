 »   »   » Inspired By Anushka Sharma? Nargis Fakhri To Star In A Horror Film Titled Amaavas

After Anushka Sharma, Nargis Fakhari in Horror Avatar with her upcoming 'Amaavas' | FilmiBeat

There was a time when mainstream Bollywood actresses shied away from experimenting with the horror genre. But not any more! Anushka Sharma is all set to spook us with her 'pari'normal avatar in Pari. The trailer of the film has already been generating a lot of curiosity among the audience and now we hear that another Bollywood actress has bagged a horror film.

Nargis Fakhri who was last seen in Ravi Jadhav's Banjo' will be seen playing a pivotal role in her first ever supernatural/horror film called 'Amaavas'.

The film will be helmed by Bhushan Patel known for making horror genre popular with films like Ragini MMS 2, Alone and 1920 Evil Returns.



Speaking about the same, Bhushan expressed his happiness when Nargis Fakhri agreed to be a part of his film immediately. The actress was reportedly very impressed with the script of the film.



He too was glad about the fact that the she decided to attempt this genre, even though it is yet to gain prominence in Bollywood. We hear that Nargis was his first choice. Bhushan also believes that Amaavas will probably redefine the experience of watching a horror film.



Produced by Viiking Media and Entertainment in association with Simply West UK and Thot Ventures, the film has hit the shooting floors in London for a start to finish schedule.



Meanwhile, Nargis will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz. The film has her essaying the role of an NGO worker, who looks after war refugee kids in Afghanistan. Earlier while speaking about her role, co-producer Rahul Mittra said, "Nargis is playing the parallel lead and has already begun taking language classes in LA for Pushto and Dari, both of which she will be using extensively."



Stay tuned for all the latest update from the entertainment beat.

