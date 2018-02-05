 »   »   » INTERESTING! A Restaurant Inspired By Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' that rocked the theatres in 2013 proved to be the pioneer in sports biopic for the coming films. The frenzy of the inspiring film that created waves back then refuses to die even after 5 years of its release as now a restaurant is named after the celebrated biopic.

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' starring Farhan Akhtar had the actor effortlessly portray the legendary Indian track and field sprinter Milkha Singh. Farhan Akhtar went above and beyond to bring to screen the life of the legendary sportsman, so much so that, he himself became a fitness icon for the audience.



The sports biopic traced the journey of a Military officer preparing to be a Gold medal winning Sprinter. 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' turned out to be a benchmark for sports biopics thereafter with its focus on the minutest details.



While the inspirational film motivated many, a restaurant too found its motivation in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. A Punjabi food stall named 'Khaa Milkha Khaa' caught the attention of Farhan Akhtar.



Impressed with the restaurant, Farhan Akhtar took to his social media to share the picture calling it a "Smart" idea...



'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' swept away all the award functions that year winning major awards in almost all categories. Amongst winning the National Award for the Best Film, Farhan Akhtar also won many Best Actor awards for the film.



Farhan Akhtar's performance remains etched in our memories as one of the aptest portrayals of a sports biographical film.



Meanwhile the gossip mills are abuzz with rumours that the actor has taken a break from everything to to finish the script. He's even had several discussions with Shahrukh Khan. While names like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone did the rounds, the hunt for the female lead is still on.



Watch out this space for more interesting updates.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,