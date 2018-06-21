 »   »   »  International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut & Shilpa Shetty Give Us Plenty Of Fitness Goals!

Related Articles
When it comes to fitness, our Bollywood brigade swears by yoga. On the occasion of International Yoga day today, Shilpa Shetty and Kangana Ranaut encouraged everyone to adopt yoga as a lifestyle and a way to spiritual awakening by performing some yogasanas. Shilpa shared a video where she is seen showing us how to perform Pranayam. On the other hand, Kangana who is currently in London shooting for Mental Hai Kya took off some time from her busy schedule to perform some yogasanas at London's Hyde Park.
Want to be fitter and fab like Shilpa and Kangana? Then we have something in store for you. Check it out right away here-
The Secret Behind Shilpa's Hour Glass Figure
Shilpa penned a strong message on International Yoga Day while performing a yogasana and wrote, "Dear Instafam,Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS,SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present."
Shilpa On How Yoga Changed Her Life
In one of her earlier interviews, Shilpa had revealed, "Yoga has become a way of life for me. It has made me more disciplined and has made me calm because when I am doing yoga. I am also mediating and concentrating. I didn't take up yoga to look yoga. I've never given a good figure too much importance. Fitness was my target and one of the things that helped me achieve it is yoga."
Kangana Shows You How To Adopt A Healthier Lifestyle
Meanwhile, Kangana stepped into nature and performed various asanas including 'Chakrasana', 'Suryanamaskar' and 'Adhomukhasvasana'.
Yoga Is A Gift
A couple of years ago on International Yoga Day, the Manikarnika actress had told Vogue magazine, "Yoga is a gift and I actually think that I have survived due to it. Through meditation, pranayama and yoga postures, I could vent out a lot of restless energy. It brought a lot of spiritual and physical balance in me and I think it helped me gain qualities like perseverance and patience or controlling my impulses. I think I lasted and survived and could achieve all I have because of yoga."
