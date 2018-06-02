 »   »   »  IPL Betting Scam: Arbaaz Khan Summoned By Mumbai Police!

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan was summoned by the Mumbai police on Friday for questioning over betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches.

Reportedly the actor's name cropped up during the interrogation of notorious bookie Sonu Jalan, who was arrested on May 29. It is said that Arbaaz placed bets through Sonu during the recent IPL season. Jalan was allegedly trying to extort money from him.

Sonu Jalan is said to run an international gambling operation stretching from India to the Middle East and allegedly has links with Karachi-based terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

According to reports, Jalan allegedly had a diary with details of clients and bookies. The police say he worked for a kingpin of cricket betting who goes by the name of "Junior Kolkata".

As per a TOI report, police say they have photographic and electronic evidence to prove that Arbaaz and Jalan are more than "just friends". The report further quoted a police officer as saying, "Arbaaz placed bets during one of the past IPL seasons through Jalan. Subsequently, there was another huge transaction between them."

"In those days, Jalan was working with a big bookie who went by the name Junior Calcutta. Apparently, Khan was blackmailed into paying crores, the threat being that his gambling habit would be exposed. But all this will be probed once Khan gives his side of the story," added the officer.

Meanwhile, inspector Pradeep Sharma, who is leading the probe into the IPL betting racket, told TOI, "Nothing concrete can be said on this as of now. We need to corroborate it with evidence and statements of those who are linked with the racket."