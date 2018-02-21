 »   »   » Have You Noticed The Connection Between Irrfan Khan's Blackmail & Delhi Belly?

Blackmail Poster

The paper bag in the posters has been intriguing the audience ever since the teaser of the film released on Valentine's Day. There has been immense anticipation to witness the story of the middle class married man running around the streets with a bra and panty bag covering his face.



Irrfan Khan

While the short teaser didn't reveal much about the film's plot, the 'Historical Kaand' of Irrfan's characters intrigued the audience to know more. Coming from the director of 'Delhi Belly', 'Blackmail' has generated immense buzz amongst the audience to witness the crazy comedy. 'Blackmail' marks the first-ever collaboration of Abhinay Deo and the award-winning team of Hindi Medium, i.e. Irrfan and T-Series.



Starcast

Starring an ensemble cast comprising Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.



Poster Tales

The poster of Aamir Khan Productions 'Delhi Belly' has Shenaz Treasurywala covering her face with a paper bag as she gets held in the chase of diamonds. A paper bag is yet again seen in Abhinay Deo's upcoming directorial 'Blackmail' as Irrfan Khan is seen covering his face with a bra and panty paper bag not only in the posters but also in the teaser.

