 »   »   » Have You Noticed The Connection Between Irrfan Khan's Blackmail & Delhi Belly?

Irrfan Khan's upcoming quirky comedy 'Blackmail' shares a connection to 2011 comic entertainer 'Delhi Belly'. While the posters of 'Blackmail' features Irrfan Khan covering his face with a 'bra and panty' paper bag, the poster of 'Delhi Belly' featured Shenaz Treasurywala with a brown paper bag as well.

Abhinay Deo's directorial 'Delhi Belly' proved to be one of its kind quirky comedy in India, garnering appreciation and love for the film. After entertaining the audience with the much loved and critically acclaimed 'Delhi Belly', Abhinay Deo is all set to present yet another quirky, irrelevant, situational, on the move comedy.