 »   »   » Irrfan Khan's Blackmail Receives A Thumbs Up From Bollywood Film-makers!

Film-makers Loved Irrfan Khan's Blackmail

Filmmaker Soumik Sen also took to Twitter to share, "The genius of @irrfank in complex shades of Career best turn from @arunodaysingh7,usual brilliance from @IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25, a stunning score makes #blackmail a winner."



Tweeting Praises To The Quirky Movie

The Lipstick Under My Burkha director ALankrita Shrivastava also shared, "Had so much fun watching #blackmail. It is mad and crazy and unexpected! Congratulations @AbhinayDeo and @priyagupta999!".



Blackmail Is Surely Something Different!

The directors posed for a picture perfect moment capturing the creative minds of the industry in a single frame. Earlier Irrfan had expressed that he wishes ‘Blackmail' to get the best release possible, hence the makers have decided to release the film as scheduled and it will hit the screens this Friday. Blackmail has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released.



What Will You Do?

The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag. The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: "What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?"



Grand Release

The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, ‘Blackmail', directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

