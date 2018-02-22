 »   »   » Irrfan Khan's Blackmail Trailer Is A Complete Laugh Riot! Watch It Here

Blackmail Trailer: Blackmail Trailer reaction | Irrfan Khan | Abhinay Deo | Filmibeat

The trailer of Irrfan Khan starrer 'Blackmail' is out and it's a complete laugh riot from the start to the end. A hard working Irrfan Khan finds out his wife is having an affair with another man and instead of confronting them, he decides to secretly blackmail them and extort money. View the trailer of Irrfan Khan's Blackmail trailer below...

So funny and witty, right? It looks like Blackmail is all set to take the route of Delhi Belly as being outright and in your face type of comedy. Also, the poster of Blackmail caught everyone's attention as Irrfan Khan sports a 'Bra and Panty' paper bag on his head and people were curious to know why! Blackmail, starring Irrfan Khan and directed by Abhinay Deo is all set to hit the theatres on April 6, 2018. Also, Irrfan Khan tweeted about the trailer as below... Check it out...

