 »   »   » Latest Update: Irrfan Khan Is Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour!

We all know that Irrfan Khan is suffering from a rare disease, but had no idea what exactly could he be suffering from. The Blackmail actor finally opened up about his health condition in a statement saying that he's been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. Irrfan Khan's statement started with a quote as, "Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect". - Margaret Mitchell, along with,

"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope."

Irrfan Khan also revealed that he's going abroad for further treatment, "The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell."

Also, Nandita Das wished Irrfan Khan for a speedy recovery and tweeted, "More strength, health and love to you @irrfank You are precious....get well sooooooooooooooooon." Omerta actor Rajkummar Rao tweeted, "Our prayers are always with you sir. Wish you a speedy recovery." Also, Omerta director wished Irrfan Khan as, "Prayers for you Irrfan. You are precious."