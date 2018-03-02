 »   »   » Irrfan Khan Gets Happy Happy Watching His Wife With Another Man!

Happy Happy Song

Generally, a man would opt for two options, either killing the wife or killing the lover, Abhinay Deo's quirky comedy showcases the protagonist option for the unusual option of blackmailing his wife's lover.



Blackmailing Opportunity

The lyrics depict the irony of the situation, as Irrfan is seen going Happy Happy after banking on the opportunity to blackmail his wife after finding her in bed with someone else.



Commendable Trailer

The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers.



Comedy Movie

After entertaining the audience with 2011's 'Delhi Belly', Abhinay Deo is all set to present yet another quirky, irreverent, situational, on the move comedy.



Grand Release

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.

