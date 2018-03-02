 »   »   » Irrfan Khan Gets Happy Happy Watching His Wife With Another Man!

The first song from the Abhinay Deo's directorial 'Blackmail' titled 'Happy Happy' features Irrfan Khan watching his wife singing with Badshah. As the song starts Irrfan watches his wife Kirti Kulhari singing with Badshah as the two share the bed.
The situational song with ironic lyrics mocks the situation of Irrfan's character in the film as he discovers an opportunity in one of the most serious situations of finding his wife in bed with someone else. The quirky, upbeat number yet again presents the ultimate question "What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?".
Happy Happy Song
Generally, a man would opt for two options, either killing the wife or killing the lover, Abhinay Deo's quirky comedy showcases the protagonist option for the unusual option of blackmailing his wife's lover.
Blackmailing Opportunity
The lyrics depict the irony of the situation, as Irrfan is seen going Happy Happy after banking on the opportunity to blackmail his wife after finding her in bed with someone else.
Commendable Trailer
The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers.
Comedy Movie
After entertaining the audience with 2011's 'Delhi Belly', Abhinay Deo is all set to present yet another quirky, irreverent, situational, on the move comedy.
Grand Release
Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.