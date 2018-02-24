 »   »   » Irrfan Khan's 'Happy Happy' Song From Blackmail Is Nothing But Happy!

The first song from Abhinay Deo's directorial 'Blackmail' titled 'Happy Happy' is a promotional video featuring an unhappy Irrfan Khan along with Badhshah and the entire cast. The satirical song is a promotional video and mocks the situation of Irrfan's character in the film as he caught his wife in bed with someone else.

Also Read: Bikini Beauty! Riya Sen Enjoys The Sun, Sand & The Beach In Goa



The quirky, upbeat number is as comic as the plot of the film where the protagonist faces the ultimate question "What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?" While the song talks 'Happy Happy', the situation is anything but happy. Watch the song below, folks!



Featuring Irrfan Khan dreaming about his wife Kirti Kulhari with Arunoday Singh, the video showcases Badshah mocking the twisted situation of Irrfan. Irrfan shared the song on Twitter saying, "Dusron ke gum par khushi kaise banate hai bhai koi @Its_Badshah se seekhe. See the #HappyHappy song here @GillAastha @IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25 #ArunodaySingh @OmiOneKenobe @raogajraj @AbhinayDeo #BhushanKumar @TSeries #RDPMotionPictures."



Also Read: Very Hot! Bikini Beauty Ameesha Patel Chills By The Pool! Must See Pictures



The Abhinay Deo's directorial is a cluster breaking film presenting a refreshing quirky tale after the much loved and appreciated Aamir Khan Production's Delhi Belly. Coming from the director of 'Delhi Belly', 'Blackmail' has generated immense buzz amongst the audience to witness the crazy, quirky comedy. 'Blackmail' marks the first-ever collaboration of Abhinay Deo and the award-winning team of Hindi Medium, i.e. Irrfan and T-Series.



Also Read: Disha Patani BLASTS News Agency For Calling Her An 'UGLY KID'!



The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.



Also Read: Malaika Arora CONFESSED Namrata Shirodkar & Mehr Jessia Ganged Up Against Her During Modelling Days!

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,