 »   »   » Irrfan Khan Is Absolutely Inspirational & Amazing, Says Blackmail Director Abhinay Deo!

Abhinay Praises Irrfan's Fighting Spirit!

"Irrfan is showing us how to deal with such circumstances in life. I'm happy that he's doing well and, hopefully, will be back with us as early as possible."



Irrfan Khan Is Class Apart!

"Irrfan's character (Dev) in Blackmail has the least number of lines - we needed someone who could deliver even with few words and expression, but at the same time wouldn't go overboard. There are very few actors in the country who can pull off such a layered performance."



Irrfan Khan Blends With The Character Really Well!

"Irrfan lets the character blend with himself, and you don't know where Irrfan ended and Dev started. When you watch him on screen, you see Irrfan, but you only identify with the character."



More About Irrfan's Character In Blackmail!

"How he deals with situations and the way he makes you laugh is wonderful. And at the end of it, he pulls off the performance making you feel two opposite things at the same time."



Great Work Comes From Team Effort!

"Honestly, good work is always a team effort. When everyone makes something with their heart and soul, a good piece of work comes out of it. And it also strikes the right chord with the audience."



Irrfan Khan Wants Blackmail To Release On Time!

"We're keeping no stone unturned to promote the film; even Irrfan wanted it this way. He wants the best for the film and has extended his support," Abhinay Deo summed it up.



Grand Release

Irrfan Khan and Divya Dutta starrer Blackmail is all set to hit the theatres on April 6, 2018. The film has a never seen before plot where Irrfan spots his wife in bed with another man and instead of taking them head on, he secretly blackmails them and extorts money.

