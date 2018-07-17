 »   »   »  Irrfan Khan Health Update: The Actor Is Doing Great! He Sings & Records Songs, Says Vishal Bhardwaj

Irrfan Khan is currently in London undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour and film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that he's in constant touch with the actor and confirmed that he is indeed recovering well. The director revealed that they exchange messages everyday through WhatsApp and also went ahead by saying that Irrfan sings and also records songs these days. Vishal opened up at the launch of Hariharan's song 'Afsaane' by saying,

"Irrfan is in touch with me. I keep talking to him. He is recovering. Our prayers and wishes are with him and we hope he recovers soon and will return soon." He further commented, "He sings these days and records songs and sends it via WhatsApp. He sings lullabies and watches cricket." Also, Irrfan Khan is a big fan of cricket and England Vs India ODI series is ongoing in the UK.

It's great to see Irrfan Khan recovering and we hope he'll get better and come back to India in the coming weeks. Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan Khan are very good friends and have worked together in several movies like Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf and Haider. Vishal had also announced a new movie with Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, but the project didn't go further as the actor fell ill.

Irrfan Khan changed his profile picture on Twitter yesterday and looked happy. He was seen sporting a yellow t-shirt and it was heart-warming to see him sporting a cheerful smile, despite from being in pain. Here's wishing Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery!

