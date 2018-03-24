 »   »   » Irrfan Khan’s Health Update: Spokesperson Confirms He’s Not Undergoing Any Ayurvedic Treatment

Actor Irrfan Khan, who is suffering from neuroedocrine tumour, is not undergoing any Ayurvedic treatment, his spokesperson said today.

Debunking the reports that Irrfan is consulting Ayurveda doctor Vaidya Balendu Prakash, who also treated Steve Jobs, the spokesperson said the actor once spoke to the doctor about his health but there have been no further "conversation or consultation".

"As suggested by recent news reports, Mr Khan is not consulting with Vaidya Balendu Prakash. He at one point had contacted him but other than one phone call there has been no conversation or consultation whatsoever.

"It is unacceptable to be using someone's illness for your own publicity and personal gain. Like Irrfan Khan's previous statements, we all need to respect the space asked for and wait for him or his wife's statement for any further update," Irrfan's spokesperson said in a statement.

The 51-year-old actor had recently said that he will be travelling abroad for the treatment. He also said it has been difficult dealing with the disease but people around him have given him hope and support to fight it.

"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuro Endocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," Irrfan said in a media statement.

"The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes," he added.

Irrfan first spoke of his health on March 5, when he revealed that he was suffering from a rare disease but was yet to get a conclusive diagnosis.

Irrfan, one of India's most versatile actors, has also made a name for himself in the west, where he has been a part of critically-acclaimed films such as "The Namesake", "Life of Pi" and "Jurassic World".

At home, the actor has delivered standout performances in films such as "Paan Singh Tomar", "Haasil", "Maqbool" and "Piku".

