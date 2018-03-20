 »   »   » Irrfan Khan Shares His State Of Mind, Says Just Keep Going As Nothing Is Final In Life

Related Articles
- Vishal Bhardwaj's Sweet Gesture For Warrior Irrfan Khan; Reschedules Biopic On Sapna Didi
- Irrfan Khan's Tumour Can be Removed Surgically, Says Dr. Saumitra Rawat
- Latest Update: Irrfan Khan Is Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour!
- Irrfan Khan Unveils His Furious Side In The Revenge Anthem In 'Badla' From 'Blackमेल'
- Shoojit Sircar On Irrfan Khan's Severe Health: Don't Speculate, He Is Fine
- Heartbreaking! Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional; Talks About Irrfan Khan's Ill Health
- Irrfan Khan Was Trying To Hide His Pain Behind His Wit & Humour
- HE IS A WARRIOR! Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Issues A Statement On His Health
- Irrfan Khan Will Issue Another Statement Regarding His Medical Condition In The Coming Week
- OUCH! Manoj Bajpayee Slams People For Spreading False Rumours About Irrfan Khan's Rare Disease
- Latest Update! Irrfan Khan Not In Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital
- SHAMEFUL ACT! Irrfan Khan's 'Rare Disease' Has Been Falsely Reported As Brain Cancer By Some People
- Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat Crosses 300 Crores After Spanning 50 Days In Theatres
Irrfan Khan is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in London, as he's been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. The actor has been in contact with his fans through Instagram by posting about his treatment and a few philosophical quotes. The actor posted a picture of his shadow along with a caption about life and its journey. He said,
"God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke."
Irrfan Khan's Upcoming Film
Irrfan Khan had to begin shooting Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project along with Deepika Padukone, but the film has been postponed as the actor is unwell. The film will go on floors once Irrfan comes back in good health.
Vishal Bhardwaj Wished A Speedy Recovery To Irrfan Khan
"Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner."
Irrfan Khan's Blackmail
Irrfan Khan was gearing up for the release of his film Blackmail and could not be a part of the promotions due to his health. However, he has asked the film-makers to go ahead with the release and not to postpone it.
Blackmail Release Date
Irrfan Khan and Divya Dutta starrer Blackmail is all set to hit the theatres on April 6, 2018. The film is directed and co-produced by Delhi Belly fame Abhinay Deo.
God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don’t let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke
A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on Mar 19, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT